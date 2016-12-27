2016 In Review: Top Local Weird/Viral News

Jan. 19: Mpls. ‘Cuddle Party’ Chapter Teaches Communication, Boundaries
“This is not a dating service. This is not a place people come to meet your life partner,” she told the group. “There are rules for how you are to behave in a Cuddle Party.”
Jan. 13: Meet The 101-Year-Old Snow Shoveler Who’s Going Viral
“I was the only boy, and it was an automatic thing for me to more or less do ‘a man’s job.'”
Feb. 3: Wis. Man, Named Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop, Accused Of Assaulting Cop & Deputy
Zopittybop-bop-bop is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun, biting the officer’s ring finger several times and attempting to stab the officer with a pen, according to the newspaper.
April 4: Police: Prank Caller Convinces Burger King Workers To Smash Windows
“It’s just a waste of time for everybody. They do this prank but it costs everybody money.”
May 13: Mystery Machine Crashes Into St. Paul Home
“Zoinks! They would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for that meddling house in the way.”
51 Personalized MN License Plates Flagged For Review
“That is the F-word. And everybody knows what the F-word means.”
June 21: Iowa Authorities Seek Mysterious ‘Men In Black’
In some cases they just stand along the highway. In other instances they’ve stepped onto the pavement as motorists pass.
July 26: Minnesota Homeowner Finds Bear Cooling Off In Kiddie Pool
The warm weather this past week has a lot of us seeking lakes and pools. It turns out, a bear in northern Minnesota had the same idea.
Aug. 1: Betty White, A Dog, Reunited With Family After 985 Days
“Aside from some heavy mats, she is doing great!”
Sept. 7: Internet Pokes Fun At Bored Couple At The State Fair
An image from the Minnesota State Fair briefly captured the attention of the internet on Tuesday when it appeared on the front page of one of the web’s biggest sites.
Sept 20: Man Charged With Crawling Under Fitting Room Stall With Girl Inside
Officers found several items in the stall, including a razor blade, several condoms and condom wrappers, a Rice Krispies bar and another Rice Krispies bar stuffed inside a condom.
Oct. 11: Man Arrested After Shooting At ‘Zombie,’ Nearly Striking Sleeping Man
“I’m out here making sure my neighborhood is safe,” he told officers, allegedly smelling of alcohol. “I didn’t see the cops, so I figured I’d do something.”
Oct. 21: Pic Of Preemie Baby With Huge Smile Born In Minnesota Goes Viral
A picture that a Minnesota mother posted to social media of her preemie baby’s big smile has people from all over smiling, too.
Oct. 9: Clown Carrying Butcher Knife Arrested In Crookston
One report from an 11-year-old boy had it that a clown and three to four other people chased him as he biked to Taco Johns.