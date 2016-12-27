2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

2016 In Review: Top Local Weird/Viral News

December 27, 2016 3:09 PM
Filed Under: 2016, Viral Stories, Weird Stories, Year In Review
(credit: CBS)

Jan. 19: Mpls. ‘Cuddle Party’ Chapter Teaches Communication, Boundaries

“This is not a dating service. This is not a place people come to meet your life partner,” she told the group. “There are rules for how you are to behave in a Cuddle Party.”

Richard Mann (credit: Facebook/Keven Lifecoach O’Bannon)

Jan. 13: Meet The 101-Year-Old Snow Shoveler Who’s Going Viral

“I was the only boy, and it was an automatic thing for me to more or less do ‘a man’s job.'”

(credit: Madison Police Department)

Feb. 3: Wis. Man, Named Beezow Doo-Doo Zopittybop-Bop-Bop, Accused Of Assaulting Cop & Deputy

Zopittybop-bop-bop is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun, biting the officer’s ring finger several times and attempting to stab the officer with a pen, according to the newspaper.

(credit: CBS)

April 4: Police: Prank Caller Convinces Burger King Workers To Smash Windows

“It’s just a waste of time for everybody. They do this prank but it costs everybody money.”

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

May 13: Mystery Machine Crashes Into St. Paul Home

“Zoinks! They would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for that meddling house in the way.”

The 39 revoked license plates (credit: ACME Laboratories/CBS)

51 Personalized MN License Plates Flagged For Review

“That is the F-word. And everybody knows what the F-word means.”

Photo: Getty Images

June 21: Iowa Authorities Seek Mysterious ‘Men In Black’

In some cases they just stand along the highway. In other instances they’ve stepped onto the pavement as motorists pass.

(credit: Dave from Duluth)

July 26: Minnesota Homeowner Finds Bear Cooling Off In Kiddie Pool

The warm weather this past week has a lot of us seeking lakes and pools. It turns out, a bear in northern Minnesota had the same idea.

(credit: Help Bring Home Betty White/Facebook)

Aug. 1: Betty White, A Dog, Reunited With Family After 985 Days

“Aside from some heavy mats, she is doing great!”

(credit: Reddit user ColorIsNotReal)

Sept. 7: Internet Pokes Fun At Bored Couple At The State Fair

An image from the Minnesota State Fair briefly captured the attention of the internet on Tuesday when it appeared on the front page of one of the web’s biggest sites.

Bee Vang (credit: Ramsey Co. Attorney’s Office)

Sept 20: Man Charged With Crawling Under Fitting Room Stall With Girl Inside

Officers found several items in the stall, including a razor blade, several condoms and condom wrappers, a Rice Krispies bar and another Rice Krispies bar stuffed inside a condom.

(credit: Ramsey County)

Oct. 11: Man Arrested After Shooting At ‘Zombie,’ Nearly Striking Sleeping Man

“I’m out here making sure my neighborhood is safe,” he told officers, allegedly smelling of alcohol. “I didn’t see the cops, so I figured I’d do something.”

(credit: Lauren Vinje)

Oct. 21: Pic Of Preemie Baby With Huge Smile Born In Minnesota Goes Viral

A picture that a Minnesota mother posted to social media of her preemie baby’s big smile has people from all over smiling, too.

(credit: CBS)

Oct. 9: Clown Carrying Butcher Knife Arrested In Crookston

One report from an 11-year-old boy had it that a clown and three to four other people chased him as he biked to Taco Johns.

