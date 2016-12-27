2016 In Review: Top Local Weird/Viral News

“This is not a dating service. This is not a place people come to meet your life partner,” she told the group. “There are rules for how you are to behave in a Cuddle Party.”

“I was the only boy, and it was an automatic thing for me to more or less do ‘a man’s job.'”

Zopittybop-bop-bop is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun, biting the officer’s ring finger several times and attempting to stab the officer with a pen, according to the newspaper.

“It’s just a waste of time for everybody. They do this prank but it costs everybody money.”

“Zoinks! They would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for that meddling house in the way.”

“That is the F-word. And everybody knows what the F-word means.”

In some cases they just stand along the highway. In other instances they’ve stepped onto the pavement as motorists pass.

July 26: Minnesota Homeowner Finds Bear Cooling Off In Kiddie Pool

The warm weather this past week has a lot of us seeking lakes and pools. It turns out, a bear in northern Minnesota had the same idea.

“Aside from some heavy mats, she is doing great!”

An image from the Minnesota State Fair briefly captured the attention of the internet on Tuesday when it appeared on the front page of one of the web’s biggest sites.

Sept 20: Man Charged With Crawling Under Fitting Room Stall With Girl Inside

Officers found several items in the stall, including a razor blade, several condoms and condom wrappers, a Rice Krispies bar and another Rice Krispies bar stuffed inside a condom.

“I’m out here making sure my neighborhood is safe,” he told officers, allegedly smelling of alcohol. “I didn’t see the cops, so I figured I’d do something.”

A picture that a Minnesota mother posted to social media of her preemie baby’s big smile has people from all over smiling, too.

One report from an 11-year-old boy had it that a clown and three to four other people chased him as he biked to Taco Johns.