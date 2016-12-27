4 Things To Know: Pearl Harbor, Holiday Bowl, Starbucks & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe’s visit to the USS Arizona memorial to the Gophers heading to the Holiday Bowl, here is a look at the top four stories from Dec. 27, 2016.

Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Travel To Pearl Harbor

History will be made in Hawaii.

Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe will visit Pearl Harbor along with President Obama Tuesday. This will be the first official visit made to the state by a Japanese leader. The two plan to make remarks at the memorial to the USS Arizona.

This comes six months after Obama traveled to Hiroshima. He was the first sitting U.S. president to visit the city.

Could Dow Jones Reach 20,000?

Could the Dow reach its biggest milestone ever?

After being closed Monday, the New York Stock Exchange re-opens Tuesday.

Lately, The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been flirting with the 20,000 mark. Experts said the big milestone numbers generate headlines and act as an advertisement for investors.

Gophers Gear Up For Holiday Bowl

Bowl mania in college football continues with the Minnesota Gophers taking on the Washington State Cougars.

The game takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. in San Diego, Calif. Players got the chance to check out the stadium Monday night.

Minnesota is hoping for its 9th win of the season, which would give them their best record since 2003.

Free Coffee At Starbucks

Starbucks is giving away a free tall espresso drink to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. at 100 locations each day, in what it calls “Pop-Up Cheer Parties.”

The Starbucks on East Lake Street in Wayzata is on the list Tuesday.

The 10 days of cheer event runs through Jan. 2.