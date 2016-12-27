2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Benton County Sheriff Looking To Name Newest Canine

December 27, 2016 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Benton County Sheriff's Office, K-9

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to name its newest recruit to the K-9 force, and they’re asking for the public’s help to do so.

They’ve acquired a 1-year-old black German shepherd from Slovakia from the same breeder as their previous K-9. The sheriff’s department will name him soon, but is asking for the public’s input for suggestions.

In Slovakia, his name was “Hoky,” which is pronounced like hockey. Anyone looking to submit a name for the dog can do so at the Benton County Sheriff Facebook page. The sheriff’s office says it will review the suggestions and announce the dog’s name by mid-January.

The person to choose the name will get a chance to have their photo taken with the dog.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia