Benton County Sheriff Looking To Name Newest Canine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to name its newest recruit to the K-9 force, and they’re asking for the public’s help to do so.
They’ve acquired a 1-year-old black German shepherd from Slovakia from the same breeder as their previous K-9. The sheriff’s department will name him soon, but is asking for the public’s input for suggestions.
In Slovakia, his name was “Hoky,” which is pronounced like hockey. Anyone looking to submit a name for the dog can do so at the Benton County Sheriff Facebook page. The sheriff’s office says it will review the suggestions and announce the dog’s name by mid-January.
The person to choose the name will get a chance to have their photo taken with the dog.