Edina Officials Warn Residents Of U.S. Marshals Hoax

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Edina are issuing a warning after three residents were contacted on the phone by an imposter pretending to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal.
According to city officials, the three residents were told by the imposter that they need to turn themselves into the U.S. Marshal’s Office immediately.
“After confirming the resident’s address, the caller tells the resident to leave their home immediately, but to stay on the phone to confirm to the caller that they have left,” Sgt. Brandon Kuske said. “This is not how the U.S. Marshals, or any law enforcement agency, would go about contacting anyone.”
Kuske says it’s most likely a hoax to get people out of their homes, which are then ripe for burglarizing.
Anyone who receives this type of scam phone call is urged to hang up and call 911.