Edina Officials Warn Residents Of U.S. Marshals Hoax

4 Things To Know: Pearl Harbor, Holiday Bowl, Starbucks & More From President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Sinzo Abe's visit to the USS Arizona memorial to the Gophers heading to the Holiday Bowl, here is a look at the top four stories from Dec. 27, 2016.

At The U, Boycott Is Over But Tensions Are NotMinnesota President Eric Kaler stepped behind the podium and began to speak, a crisis averted after seven Golden Gophers football players announced that the team would not boycott the upcoming Holiday Bowl against Washington State because 10 of their teammates had been suspended in a sexual assault case.