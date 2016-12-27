John Kriesel Talks About IED Blast That Changed His Life

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An explosion claimed the lives of two of John Kriesel‘s best friends ten years ago this month.

Kriesel himself was injured by the IED blast near Fallujah, Iraq, and he had to have both his legs amputated.

But since that day, the veteran made a promise to himself.

“This year it was tougher,” Kriesel said. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t.”

He does not need an anniversary to remind him of what happened. The prosthetic legs he puts on every morning are reminder enough.

“It’s one of those things where, you know, I want it to hurt. If it doesn’t hurt, then something’s wrong with me,” he said.

Kriesel visits the gravesites of Corey Rystad and Bryan McDonough every year. A framed picture in his office was taken less than two hours before both men lost their lives, and Kriesel lost his legs.

“When I woke up at Walter Reed [Medical Center] and realized two of my best friends had died, and I lost both of my legs, I didn’t think the sun was going to come up again either,” Kriesel said.

But it did, as it has every day since. And Kriesel has made the most of it. He was a state representative who played a big role in getting U.S. Bank Stadium built.

He wrote a book that has sold thousands of copies. And he got his bachelor’s degree just this month.

Kriesel and fellow soldier Tim Nelson also held what they call an “Alive-Day” party.

“So many people came out and we celebrated. We were happy and joyous, but on the flip side, two of our best friends were killed and their families are grieving,” he said.

The Minnesota Vikings honored Kriesel and those families at a game earlier this month. To help fellow veterans, he now works as a veterans’ services officer in Anoka County. And he is taking part in a brain history study at Walter Reed to help doctors better understand how to treat veterans with blast injuries.

“The brain injury might have been what made me want to get into politics, I don’t know [laughs],” Kriesel said.

It is that sense of humor that helps Kriesel understand that life is too short, and the greatest tragedy of all would be to spend it unhappy.

“Happiness is tough to find sometimes for people. Since I have happiness … I don’t want to mess with anything. Life is good,” he said.

Kriesel also talked about how far medicine has come along since his injuries. He says the prosthetics he has now give him the most mobility he has had since his legs were amputated.

He has not ruled out writing another book, and he has not completely ruled out getting back into politics someday.