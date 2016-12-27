This Is Why It’s Important To Stay In Your Car After A Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a reason why transportation officials tell the victims of a crash to stay inside the car.
The reason is that other cars might hit them – and that’s nearly what happened on Interstate 94 earlier this month.
MnDOT posted a video to YouTube over the weekend showing a Dec. 18 crash where two people, who had gotten out of a crashed car, were nearly struck by an out-of-control SUV.
This near-miss then prompts another crash on the snowy interstate as a car slams into the highway barrier.
Transportation officials say the video should serve as a reminder for drivers to respect winter conditions, take it slow and give other motorists plenty of space.