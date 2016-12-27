2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

This Is Why It’s Important To Stay In Your Car After A Crash

December 27, 2016 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Interstate 94, MnDOT

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a reason why transportation officials tell the victims of a crash to stay inside the car.

The reason is that other cars might hit them – and that’s nearly what happened on Interstate 94 earlier this month.

MnDOT posted a video to YouTube over the weekend showing a Dec. 18 crash where two people, who had gotten out of a crashed car, were nearly struck by an out-of-control SUV.

This near-miss then prompts another crash on the snowy interstate as a car slams into the highway barrier.

Transportation officials say the video should serve as a reminder for drivers to respect winter conditions, take it slow and give other motorists plenty of space.

