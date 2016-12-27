2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Farm Equipment Damaged In Richmond Barn Fire

December 27, 2016 8:41 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several pieces of farm equipment were damaged when a barn in Richmond caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:45 a.m. deputies received a call of a barn fire on the 24600 block of 260th Street in Munson Township.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a barn, belonging to 53-year-old Ronald Andrew Rolfes and 50-year-old Sherry Lynn Rolfes, fully engulfed in flames.

Officials learned the barn was primarily used for storage and no animals were inside. The shed did hold two lawn mowers, two four-wheelers and other farm items.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Crews are currently investigating the cause.

