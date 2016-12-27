2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

2 Injured In Shooting Near Minneapolis’ Gay 90’s

December 27, 2016 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department, The Gay 90’s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are injured after a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub early Tuesday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just after 2 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South, near the Gay 90’s nightclub.

Upon arrival, officers found two people, a male and female, had been shot. The male was shot in the hip; the female in the left arm. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses at the club, as well as reviewing surveillance tape.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:30 am

    yaaaaawn. great

    Reply | Report comment |

