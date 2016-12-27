2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Victim ID’d In Scott County Broadside Crash

December 27, 2016 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Scott County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old New London man has died following a two-car crash in the southwest metro Monday.

The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and 220th Street West, near Jordan.

A Volkswagen Touareg was driving westbound on 220th. A Chrysler Sebring was southbound on Highway 21 approaching 220th. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to State Patrol.

According to State Patrol, the deceased victim is Calvin Robik. He was the driver of the Chrysler.

The other driver, 51-year-old Christopher J. Shimek of Prior Lake, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

