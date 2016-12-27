Charges: Woman Hires Gang Members To Carry Out Drive-By Shooting On Ex-Boyfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A New Brighton woman has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured two in northeast Minneapolis earlier this month.

Chelsey Lanae Majors, 26, has been charged with one count of weapons-drive by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or building.

According to the criminal complaint, just before midnight on Dec. 19 officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street in northeast Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The two were located near a vehicle that appeared to also have sustained damage from gunshots. Twenty cartridge casings were found near it.

Police said the woman was pregnant, and both victims were seriously injured. They were transported to HCMC and taken into surgery.

Preliminary investigation lead police to believe at least one of the victims knew the shooter.

Through further investigation, police learned the victims were shot during a drive-by that was organized by Majors.

According to the criminal complaint, Majors has been involved with the male victim. The two had a violent breakup. After their breakup, Majors reached out to four male friends, all members of the 1-9 Block Dipset – a known gang in north Minneapolis.

Majors asked the men to carry out a drive-by shooting on the car her ex-boyfriend drove. Then men agreed, but said Majors must be present to give them visual confirmation that the man was indeed in the car.

According to the criminal complaint, on the night of Dec. 19 Majors followed her ex-boyfriend, and the woman, to a Super America gas station. Once at the gas station, Majors drove past her ex-boyfriend’s car, went into the store and called the men to confirm her ex-boyfriend was in the car.

As her ex-boyfriend drove out of the gas station parking lot, the four men following him and fired roughly 25 rounds into his car before fleeing.

The criminal complaint states offers obtained surveillance footage from the Super America and identified Majors as she enters the gas station, places a phone call and leaves.

Two days later, officers said they spoke with Majors and told them she had run-in with the victims before the shooting. She agreed to turn herself in but failed to appear at a scheduled meeting. Soon after, she was arrested.

In a statement taken after her arrest, Majors admitted to having a run-in with the victims, following them to Super America and looking at them while she was in the store.

Majors is currently in custody. If found guilty, she faces 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.

Police are continuing to investigate.