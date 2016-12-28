Who Keeps Shooting A Wisconsin Amish Schoolhouse?

TOWNSHIP OF GRANT, Wis. (AP) — Clark County sheriff’s officials say an Amish schoolhouse has been hit by gunfire four times since last year and that finding the person or people responsible has been a challenge.
Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Ramberg said Wednesday no one has been injured in the shootings which have been during nighttime hours. Ramberg says the last incident happened the day after Thanksgiving when buckshot broke windows and damaged siding at the one-room schoolhouse in Grant Township. He says the other schoolhouse shootings happened last year.
Sheriff’s officials say members of the Amish community haven’t reported the shootings until about two weeks after incidents, which makes the cases tougher to solve.
Ramberg says the shootings may be the result of some unfounded bias against the Amish community.
