Sheriff: Man Shot While Attempting To Push Vehicle Out Of Ditch; 1 Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a 54-year-old man is in jail on multiple charges after a shooting incident Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. to the area of 30067 Herberg Road in Shafer Township on the report of shots fired. A victim reported being shot with what he believed to be a shotgun while he was attempting to push a vehicle out of a ditch.
The victim reported he heard someone yelling before the shots were fired. After the shooting, the victim and two other passengers in the vehicle fled the area and went to a safe location to wait on the deputies’ arrival.
When deputies arrived, they found the man with minor injuries from an apparent gunshot wound to his face. He refused treatment at the scene. The other passengers appeared uninjured.
A SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams were then dispatched to the scene and a perimeter was set up around the residence.
Authorities say a man, later identified as Tony James Vondeline, later exited the residence and was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Chisago County Jail on multiple charges.
The incident is still under investigation.