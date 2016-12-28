Fargo Man Charged With Murder In Christmas Eve Stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the Christmas Eve stabbing death of another man in a south Fargo home.
Court documents accuse Timothy Porter of stabbing 26-year-old Derek Lynn Bjarnason in the chest with a samurai-style knife at Porter’s home early Saturday morning. Bjarnason died later that day at a Fargo hospital.
Porter and a woman who was at the scene told authorities that Bjarnason attacked Porter during a night of drinking. Porter said he was defending himself when he grabbed the knife from between seat cushions of a couch and stabbed Bjarnason once in the chest.
Police say Porter’s upper lip was swollen and he was bleeding from the mouth when authorities arrived at his home.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Porter.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)