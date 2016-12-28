2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Free Little Library Burns In South Mpls.; Arson Suspected

December 28, 2016 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Free Little Library, Minneapolis, South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman was baffled to discover that someone burned her free little library overnight.

Someone called the fire department to Melissa Summers’ front yard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A burned stand and charred pages marked the spot where her curbside book stand once stood.

After posting her disappointment on Facebook and Instagram, Summers’ friends promised to help re-stock her library once she rebuilds.

The fire department suspects arson is the likely cause of the fire.

No one has been arrested.

