Free Little Library Burns In South Mpls.; Arson Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman was baffled to discover that someone burned her free little library overnight.
Someone called the fire department to Melissa Summers’ front yard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A burned stand and charred pages marked the spot where her curbside book stand once stood.
After posting her disappointment on Facebook and Instagram, Summers’ friends promised to help re-stock her library once she rebuilds.
The fire department suspects arson is the likely cause of the fire.
No one has been arrested.