Iowa Turns 170

December 28, 2016 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa has reached a birthday milestone.

Wednesday marks 170 years since Iowa achieved statehood. It became the 29th state to be admitted to the Union on Dec. 28, 1846.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the state historical museum near the state Capitol, opened two exhibits this month focused on Iowa history. The department is also hosting an event Wednesday at the museum to mark the state’s birthday.

