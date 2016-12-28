Sheriff: Remains Found In Cass County Are Missing Vadnais Heights Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say human remains found in Cass County earlier this month have been positively identified as a woman who went missing in Vadnais Heights in September.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a forensic pathologist identified the remains, found on Dec. 2, as Michelle Newell. She had been missing since September.
Newell, 45, was last seen traveling with 51-year-old Timoth Barr of Lakeville. Barr is facing two felony charges, manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury, in her death.
According to court documents, Barr admitted to police informants that he killed a woman who stole meth from him. The two traveled to North Dakota together and while there, he took Newell into the woods to find drugs he believed she stole. He told authorities she escaped and hid under his car. He says he then accidently drove over her and killed her.
Barr told authorities where Newell’s body was.
The case remains under investigation.