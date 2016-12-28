2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Despite Towns’ Triple-Double, Nuggets Beat Timberwolves 105-103

December 28, 2016 10:59 PM
DENVER (AP) — Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Denver Nuggets hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20.

