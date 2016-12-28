Arbitrator Reinstates Richfield Officer Fired In Video Assault

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — An arbitrator has reinstated a Richfield police officer fired for apparently striking a Somali-American teen in a Twitter video.
The Richfield Police Department says the arbitrator reversed Nate Kinsey‘s termination Wednesday. The arbitrator issued Kinsey a three-day suspension and reinstated him.
Kinsey was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Both the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and a special prosecutor reviewed the case and declined to charge him. After an internal investigation, Kinsey was fired.
In the cellphone video, an officer tells a 19-year-old man to leave Adams Hill Park in October 2015. The teen says the officer pushed him and hit him in the head.
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the city is weighing its appeal options.
A phone message left for Kinsey was not immediately returned.
