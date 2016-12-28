Woodbury Starbucks Giving Away Free Drinks Wednesday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Those looking to shake up Wednesday can get a free Starbucks drink in the east metro.
As part of the coffee giant’s 10 Days of Cheer, customers can snag a free tall (read: small) espresso drink from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodbury location in Tamarack Village.
The end-of-the-year coffee giveaway is part of a national pop-up event that goes until Jan. 2.
On each day of the 10 Days of Cheer, 100 Starbucks locations across the country will offer free afternoon pick-me-ups.
