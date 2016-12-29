4 Things To Know: White House To Address Alleged Russian Hacking, NE Storm & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in the alleged Russian hack of the U.S. election to a massive winter storm heading for New England, here are the four stories to know for Thursday, Dec. 29.

Alleged Russian Election Hack Latest

The White House may announce Thursday how it will retaliate against Russia for its efforts to allegedly influence the U.S. election. The apparent motive: To help elect Republican Donald Trump. Russia denies involvement. Retaliation for the cyberattacks could include naming names and sanctions against leaders in Russian intelligence agencies.

Russian Plane Crash Investigation

Flight recorders from a crashed Russian plane revealed no evidence of an explosion. However investigators are not ruling out a deliberate mechanical impact to down the plane a military official announced today. The crash early Sunday happened just 70 seconds after takeoff. All 92 people on board were killed.

New England Braces For Blizzard

A powerful winter storm is expected to hit New England today. It could bring heavy, wet snow and howling winds late tonight through midday tomorrow. Much of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine should see a foot of snow. With some spots getting as much as two feet. The National Weather service expects the storm to cause power outages and significant drifting issues.

Most Admired Man/Woman

The current president beats the new president. At least according to a new Gallup poll. President Obama is named the most admired man by Americans. President-elect Donald Trump came in second while Pope Francis comes in at No. 3. For women, former democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tops the list. While first lady Michelle Obama is second.