Couple Arrested After Disrupting Delta Flight From MSP To LAX

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Edina woman remains in custody after she and a man disrupted a Delta Airlines flight headed from Minneapolis to Los Angeles Wednesday night, causing it to be delayed.
According to MSP officials, the incident occurred on Delta flight 2565 from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.
The flight departed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 6:20 p.m., but returned at 7:35 p.m. after 35-year-old Blake Adam Fleisig, of Los Angeles, and 36-year-old Christine Anne Koosmann were being disruptive. The flight crew told MSP officials Fleisig and Koosmann were not following crew instructions.
WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language
Upon landing, Fleisig and Koosmann were taken off the plan by Minneapolis police officers. While exiting, Fleisig tried to attack another passenger.
Fleisig was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct- brawling or fighting. Koosmann was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
Delta officials released a statement Thursday morning regarding the incident, saying, in part, safety of passengers and crew is always their number one priority:
“The flight crew of Delta 2565 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Los Angeles elected to return to Minneapolis shortly after takeoff when two passengers refused to follow crew instructions, became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin. The passengers were removed by local law enforcement. The flight re-departed without further incident. The safety of Delta customers and employees is our top priority.”
MSP officials said Fleisig cooperated with police and was released Wednesday night. Koosman was not being cooperative and is currently being held in Hennepin County Detention Center.