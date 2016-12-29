2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Couple Arrested After Disrupting Delta Flight From MSP To LAX

December 29, 2016 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Christine Anna Koosmann, Delta Airlines, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Edina woman remains in custody after she and a man disrupted a Delta Airlines flight headed from Minneapolis to Los Angeles Wednesday night, causing it to be delayed.

According to MSP officials, the incident occurred on Delta flight 2565 from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

The flight departed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 6:20 p.m., but returned at 7:35 p.m. after 35-year-old Blake Adam Fleisig, of Los Angeles, and 36-year-old Christine Anne Koosmann were being disruptive. The flight crew told MSP officials Fleisig and Koosmann were not following crew instructions.

WARNING: Video Contains Strong Language

Upon landing, Fleisig and Koosmann were taken off the plan by Minneapolis police officers. While exiting, Fleisig tried to attack another passenger.

Fleisig was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct- brawling or fighting. Koosmann was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

Delta officials released a statement Thursday morning regarding the incident, saying, in part, safety of passengers and crew is always their number one priority:

“The flight crew of Delta 2565 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Los Angeles elected to return to Minneapolis shortly after takeoff when two passengers refused to follow crew instructions, became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin. The passengers were removed by local law enforcement. The flight re-departed without further incident. The safety of Delta customers and employees is our top priority.”

MSP officials said Fleisig cooperated with police and was released Wednesday night. Koosman was not being cooperative and is currently being held in Hennepin County Detention Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia