2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

GOP Chair Downey Won’t Run Again; May Have Gubernatorial Ambitions

December 29, 2016 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Keith Downey, Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chairman of Minnesota’s Republican Party says he won’t run for a third term.

Keith Downey made the news official Thursday after weeks of indicating his second term as party chair would be his last. The former Republican state lawmaker took over the party in 2013 and helped reduce a massive party debt built up during a costly 2010 gubernatorial recount.

Downey is openly considering his own gubernatorial bid in 2018, when the seat will be open after Gov. Mark Dayton steps down. Downey served two terms in the state House before becoming chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

The race for the governor’s office is expected to be crowded on both sides. Two Democrats have already launched campaigns.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia