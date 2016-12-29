2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Fort Snelling Celebrates 125 Years Of National Park Service

December 29, 2016 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Fort Snelling State Park, National Park Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This outgoing year was the National Park Service‘s 125th anniversary.

In Minnesota, the birthday celebration will culminate with a candlelight walk and countdown at Fort Snelling State Park.

Fort Snelling State Park (credit: CBS)

Fort Snelling State Park (credit: CBS)

Visitors can take a stroll through the park’s trails, which will be illuminated by candles and ice luminaries.

Afterwards, you can roast marshmallows or enjoy a hot beverage around a crackling fire.

The walk will take place from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Saturday.

It is free to participate, but there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia