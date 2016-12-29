Fort Snelling Celebrates 125 Years Of National Park Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This outgoing year was the National Park Service‘s 125th anniversary.
In Minnesota, the birthday celebration will culminate with a candlelight walk and countdown at Fort Snelling State Park.
Visitors can take a stroll through the park’s trails, which will be illuminated by candles and ice luminaries.
Afterwards, you can roast marshmallows or enjoy a hot beverage around a crackling fire.
The walk will take place from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Saturday.
It is free to participate, but there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle.