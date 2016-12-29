Jack Farrell’s Entertaining Ideas for New Year’s

Jack Farrell of Haskell’s has some yummy food and drinks to add to your News Year’s fare.
Jack Farrell’s Quick Party Treats
Liver Pate
2lb chicken livers
2lb butter
1 medium onion (chopped)
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp curry
3 tsp cognac or brandy
In a saucepan sauté livers, onion, and ½ of the butter. Cover and simmer for 8 minutes. Place in a blender or food processor with remaining butter and seasonings. Salt and pepper to taste. Puree and pour into form or dish. Chill for 2 hours and serve.
Holiday Mini Sausages
1 pkg little smokies
¼ cup yellow mustard
¼ cup apricot preserves
Heat in saucepan for 15 minutes and serve with toothpicks.
Salmon Spread
½lb cooked salmon
1 8oz pkg cream cheese
½ medium onion
2 tsp hot sauce
Juice of ½ lemon
Puree in food processor. Chill and serve with crackers.
Hot Brie
1 small wheel of brie
¼ cup kahlua
¼ cup brown sugar
Mix Kahlua and brown sugar. Pour over brie in a baking dish. Heat at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with French bread.
Cranberry Mimosas
½ sparkling wine
½ cranberry juice
French 75
1oz brandy
1oz powdered sugar
3oz sparkling wine
Apple Punch (Hot or Cold)
2 qts apple cider
1 qt dark rum
1 tsp powdered cloves
2 tsp cinnamon
1 qt ginger ale
Whiskey Sour Punch
2 cans frozen limeade
2 qts club soda
1 qt lemon sour
1 qt whiskey