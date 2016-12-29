2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Jack Farrell’s Entertaining Ideas for New Year’s

December 29, 2016 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Haskell's, Jack Farrell, John Williams, New Years, Party, Recipes

Jack Farrell of Haskell’s has some yummy food and drinks to add to your News Year’s fare.

Jack Farrell’s Quick Party Treats

Liver Pate
2lb chicken livers
2lb butter
1 medium onion (chopped)
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp curry
3 tsp cognac or brandy

In a saucepan sauté livers, onion, and ½ of the butter. Cover and simmer for 8 minutes.  Place in a blender or food processor with remaining butter and seasonings. Salt and pepper to taste.  Puree and pour into form or dish.  Chill for 2 hours and serve.

Holiday Mini Sausages
1 pkg little smokies
¼ cup yellow mustard
¼ cup apricot preserves

Heat in saucepan for 15 minutes and serve with toothpicks.

Salmon Spread
½lb cooked salmon
1 8oz pkg cream cheese
½ medium onion
2 tsp hot sauce
Juice of ½ lemon

Puree in food processor.  Chill and serve with crackers.

Hot Brie

1 small wheel of brie
¼ cup kahlua
¼ cup brown sugar

Mix Kahlua and brown sugar. Pour over brie in a baking dish.   Heat at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.  Serve with French bread.

Cranberry Mimosas
½ sparkling wine
½ cranberry juice

French 75
1oz brandy
1oz powdered sugar
3oz sparkling wine

Apple Punch (Hot or Cold)
2 qts apple cider
1 qt dark rum
1 tsp powdered cloves
2 tsp cinnamon
1 qt ginger ale

Whiskey Sour Punch
2 cans frozen limeade
2 qts club soda
1 qt lemon sour
1 qt whiskey

