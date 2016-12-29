MNfusion: After NYE Celebrations, Enjoy A New Year’s Day Brunch

With the new year two days away, many are already making plans for how they will say goodbye to 2016.

But what about how you will say hello to 2017?

After the champagne is popped and the ball has dropped, here are just a few places to recover and prepare for the brand new year.

6Smith

Wayzata’s 6Smith is offering a special “Hangover Brunch” New Year’s Day morning.

The three-course brunch includes mixed greens, scrambled eggs, eggs benedict, biscuits and gravy, cheesy potatoes, bacon and more. For adults, there are also mimosas, Manmosas (vodka, beer and orange juice) Bloody Mary’s and more.

Brunch will be offered between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15.95 for adults and $6.95 for kids 12 and under.

Also, the restaurant has a few spots available for dinner on New Year’s Eve night. Reservations are available until 11 p.m. Several specials will be offered in honor of the holiday, and complimentary bubbles will be shared for those who stay to ring in the New Year.

Red Cow

Celebrate the arrival of 2017 with Red Cow!

The Minnesota chain is excited for a new year that will bring a fourth restaurant in Uptown Minneapolis. All three current locations will be open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Punch Bowl Social

And, while I was not dreaming while I wrote this, still forgive me for going astray.

For those still looking for a place to go crazy on New Year’s Eve, party like it’s 1999 at one of the Twin Cities’ newest spots, Punch Bowl Social.

The St. Louis Park bar and restaurant is hosting a “1999 Prince” party.

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., the West End spot will be decked out with purple décor, blasting Prince tunes and serving Purple Rain Punch – Pierre Ferrand Cognac, blueberry syrup, lemon juice and sparkling wine. There will also be a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

There is no cover charge.

