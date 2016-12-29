2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

New Tubing Hill Opens At Theodore Wirth Park

December 29, 2016 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, The Loppet Foundation, Theodore Wirth Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new way to have fun in the snow this winter!

Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis opened their newly-designed snow tubing hill Thursday.

The Loppet Foundation redesigned the area to include a longer runs and a tow rope to help get tubers back to the top of the hill.

“We are just thrilled to be able to offer this to the community, along with our partners the Loppet. And as you can see we have lots of people here ready to have a lot of fun,” Anita Tabb, with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, said.

The redesign is part of a larger project to transform Theodore Wirth Park.

