Working For The Weekend: Entertainment (And New Year’s) Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of you have this week off, but some of us are still Workin’ for the Weekend. And if you are looking for fun ways to ring in the New Year, we have you covered.

Grand Hotel New Year’s Party

Ring in 2017 in style at the Grand Hotel in Minneapolis. The SIX15 Room will be offering a regular dinner menu as well as specials laden with grapes. It’s all inspired by the Spanish tradition of eating 12 grapes on New Year’s Eve for good luck, one for each stroke of midnight.

Lake Minnetonka Ice Dive

Jump into Lake Minnetonka to wake you up on New Year’s Day! This annual is not only for bragging rights, it raises a large contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project. The event starts at 8:30 am Sunday at the public docks in Excelsior. Be sure to wear a special costume. The top two best costumes will be awarded $50 gift certificates.

MOA’s Crayola Experience

Families can ring in New Year with colorful fun at Crayola Experience at Mall of America. The family destination will ring in 2017 with mid-day countdowns, so that even the tiniest of tots can experience the thrill of midnight. All guests will receive free popcorn as well as the chance to win annual passes every hour.

Polar Dash

Or if you’re resolution is to exercise more, start by running in the Polar Dash! On Sunday, you can choose between a half marathon, 10k, 5k or 1700 meter at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul. All adult registrations get a fleece, medal and post-race hot chocolate!