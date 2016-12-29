‘Blow Ice’ Complicating Travel In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Freezing temperatures and blowing snow are causing dangerous driving conditions in northern Minnesota Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to more than 80 crashes and spinouts along Interstate 94 from Alexandria to Moorhead.
In one case, a trailer disconnected from a semi-truck and blocked traffic in both directions near Pelican Rapids. Most of the highway is fine, but there are some icy spots.
It has not rained or snowed there in recent hours, so these slick spots are caused by what is known as “blow ice.” This is when the snow blows onto the streets and refreezes into ice.