2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

‘Blow Ice’ Complicating Travel In Northern Minnesota

December 29, 2016 4:31 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Freezing temperatures and blowing snow are causing dangerous driving conditions in northern Minnesota Thursday.

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

The Minnesota State Patrol has responded to more than 80 crashes and spinouts along Interstate 94 from Alexandria to Moorhead.

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

In one case, a trailer disconnected from a semi-truck and blocked traffic in both directions near Pelican Rapids. Most of the highway is fine, but there are some icy spots.

It has not rained or snowed there in recent hours, so these slick spots are caused by what is known as “blow ice.” This is when the snow blows onto the streets and refreezes into ice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia