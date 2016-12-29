2016 In Review: WCCO’s Most Read | Local: News, Viral & Sports | Nat'l: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Twin Cities Salvation Army Seeking Last Minute Donations

December 29, 2016 6:46 AM
Twin Cities Salvation Army

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twin Cities Salvation Army needs some help reaching its collection goal for 2016.

As of Wednesday, it had raised just over $9-million.

That’s about $250,000 less than this time last year, and still more than $2 million short of its goal.

They believe the kettle season was hampered a bit this year by cold weather and a shortage of bell ringer volunteers.

Donations can still be made online, by check or by phone through Saturday.

If you’d like to help, visit the Twin Cities Salvation Army online.

