Twin Cities Salvation Army Seeking Last Minute Donations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twin Cities Salvation Army needs some help reaching its collection goal for 2016.
As of Wednesday, it had raised just over $9-million.
That’s about $250,000 less than this time last year, and still more than $2 million short of its goal.
They believe the kettle season was hampered a bit this year by cold weather and a shortage of bell ringer volunteers.
Donations can still be made online, by check or by phone through Saturday.
If you’d like to help, visit the Twin Cities Salvation Army online.