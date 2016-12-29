Takata May Pay $1 Billion In Airbag Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Airbag maker Takata could be close to a multi-million-dollar criminal settlement.
The Wall Street Journal says the Japanese manufacturer could agree to pay as much as $1 billion for its handling of exploding airbags.
The problem is linked to 11 deaths and more than 180 injuries in the United States, including a Minnesota woman who was blinded in a crash.
The report says the company could plead guilty to criminal misconduct.
More than 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. and more than 100 million worldwide.
Comments are closed.