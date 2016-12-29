Wild Fandom Builds As Team Breaks Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Hockey is abuzz, as the Minnesota Wild have been red-hot lately.

Going into Thursday night’s game against the New York Islanders, the Wild were riding an 11-game winning streak — which is a franchise record.

And the Wild had won seven-straight home games, which tied a franchise record.

Those streaks have fans believing that this year is different.

“Win or lose, we love the Wild. But now it’s really great,” said a Wild fan in downtown St. Paul.

To know just how great, all you need to do is stop by Tom Reid’s in St. Paul. These days, there is already a crowd four hours before game time.

“It feels different than the past, couple years where you are slumping in December,” said Wild fan Laine Herman. “We have a streak going in December, but not the losing kind.”

For Tom Reid himself, business is good at the pub and also in the broadcast booth, where he is an analyst for Wild games.

“Especially with the winning ways, too. Brings more people downtown to be a part of it,” Reid said. “The team isn’t just talking about getting into the playoffs, although that’s a goal. Now they’re talking about winning a division title.”

That goal also has fans on the power play. From first-timers to season-ticket holders, fans are hoping the energy at the X that they feel in December can last all the way through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild’s game on New Year’s Eve will be a big one. They play the Columbus Blue Jackets at the X, a team that had won 13-straight going into Thursday night.