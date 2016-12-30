4 Things To Know: Russia Sanctions, Hottest Year Ever & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the fallout after sanctions on Russia to 2016 possibly being the hottest year on record, here are the four stories to know for Friday, Dec. 30.
Russia Sanctions Fallout
President Barack Obama ordered sanctions against Russia after U.S. intelligence linked Moscow to cyber-attacks aimed at influencing the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. The U.S. is expelling 35 Russian officials and closing two Russian compounds. President Vladimir Putin says Russia will not be expelling U.S. diplomats in response.
Charles Manson Accomplice Parole Decision Delayed
A parole board in California has delayed its decision on whether to release Patricia Krenwinkel. She’s an accomplice of cult killer Charles Manson. Krenwinkel helped kill seven people in 1969 and has been denied parole 13 times already.
Hottest Year Ever
The year 2016 is expected to be the hottest on record once the final data is in. That’s according to an assessment by the World Meteorological Organization. That would mean 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have been this century. The other was 1998.
Amazon Sale
Looking for more deals? Amazon is having another big sale. The online retailer is having a big, one-day digital-only sale today. It’ll offer some potentially hefty discounts, including up to 80 percent off video games and up to half off movies and TV shows. The sales event started at midnight and runs for 24 hours.