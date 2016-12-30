Bears’ Rookie Floyd Likely Out For Season Finale With Concussion

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

December 30, 2016 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — Linebacker Leonard Floyd will likely miss the Chicago Bears’ season finale at Minnesota on Sunday because of a concussion.

Floyd was listed as doubtful after sitting out practice all week. He was injured in Saturday’s loss to Washington.

The No. 9 overall draft pick, Floyd is tied for second among NFL rookies with seven sacks.

Linebackers Willie Young (knee) and Pernell McPhee (shoulder) were among the players listed as questionable, as were cornerback Tracy Porter (knee, shoulder) and right tackle Bobby Massie (toe).

