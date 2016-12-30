Police Arrest Suspect In Northwestern Minnesota Shooting

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused in a shooting at a residence in Breckenridge has been arrested.
The Breckenridge Police Department says the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KFGO radio reports that the victim was taken to St. Francis in Breckenridge and later flown to a Fargo hospital. His condition has not been released.
Police say the suspect was arrested without incident about 2:45 p.m. Friday at a mobile home park in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
