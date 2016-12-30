2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Police Arrest Suspect In Northwestern Minnesota Shooting

December 30, 2016 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused in a shooting at a residence in Breckenridge has been arrested.

The Breckenridge Police Department says the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KFGO radio reports that the victim was taken to St. Francis in Breckenridge and later flown to a Fargo hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident about 2:45 p.m. Friday at a mobile home park in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

