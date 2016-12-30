1 Dead, 2 Injured In Polk County Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and two people are injured following a rollover accident in Polk County, Wisconsin early Friday morning.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:40 a.m. an officer was traveling on East Butternut Avenue near Luck, Wis. when they noticed a vehicle leave the road near the intersection of Main Street.
As the officer drove toward the car, it drove back onto the road. The officer turned on their lights and the driver fled.
During the pursuit, the driver went past the high school and around Big Butternut Lake onto South Shore Drive to 150th Street. While driving at a high rate of speed southbound down 150th Street, the car left the road and rolled at the intersection of State Highway 46.
The car’s driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the rollover. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were two other passengers that were not ejected. The passengers were both taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the investigation is currently under investigation.