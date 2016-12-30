Charges: Man Seeking Heroin Steals Idling Car Full Of Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man faces charges after investigators say he stole an idling vehicle at a gas station that had children inside.

The criminal complaint says that Samuel Adam McFarlane, 28, had just been released from jail on Christmas Eve. At a gas station near Grant Street West and Lasalle Avenue, he allegedly got into a vehicle that had five children inside, ages 1 to 13.

Shortly after, the complaint says, two of the children alerted their mother and grandmother that their vehicle had been stolen.

The oldest child told investigators McFarlane pulled a gun on the children that were in the vehicle, which he started driving south on Lasalle. The girl said she tried to lock the doors when he first approached them, but her hand slipped before she could prevent him from entering the vehicle.

The girl said that she then tried to grab the keys, and McFarlane pointed the gun in her face, telling her to be quiet or get out.

He stopped the car and made them get out, the girl told police, and one of the younger girls fell to the ground. McFarlane then ran over the girl’s leg as he fled the scene. Police said the girl had to have a cast on her leg after the incident.

Police later caught the vehicle driving erratically in Maple Grove. A chase ensued that ended in Rogers, after the vehicle McFarlane stole ran off the road and he started ramming police vehicles, the complaint says. The chase involved speeds over 100 miles per hour, and a hit-and-run collision, police said.

McFarlane now faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and criminal vehicular operation.