2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Power Restored To Thousands Of South Dakota Residents

December 30, 2016 10:07 PM
Filed Under: South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say power has been restored to thousands of residents in northeastern South Dakota who were hit by the Christmas weekend ice and wind storm.

East River Electric Power Cooperative representatives say crews began re-energizing the lines Thursday night and many households were online by Friday morning. Power is expected to be restored to remaining members by the end of the weekend, if the weather cooperates.

Authorities say the Western Area Power Administration’s substation in the Summit area lost structures in all three of its high-voltage substation feeds. That substation provides power to the East River Electric Power Cooperative.

East River’s transmission system suffered severe damage to almost 500 structures. Officials say there is still ice on lines and substations so high winds could continue to cause outages.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia