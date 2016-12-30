Police: St. Paul Dog Poisoner May Be Back At It

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say the person responsible for poisoning dogs in a St. Paul neighborhood last summer may be at it again.
A homeowner in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood called police last night after finding suspicious bread in their backyard.
It happened in the same neighborhood where as many as eight dogs were poisoned back in July.
In those cases, the dogs ate biscuits laced with rat poison that someone threw into their yards. Three of the dogs died.
Police are urging homeowners to report anything out of the ordinary.
“If you see anybody walking in a neighbor’s yard that doesn’t belong there, if you see them in an alleyway, anything suspicious, throwing items into a yard, please call the police department and let us know so we can get out there and possible identify the person that’s responsible for this,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said.
Police are also encouraging dog owners to check their yards just to be sure.
