Twin Cities Wildlife Refuge Holds ‘Winter Fun Day’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local wildlife refuge is encouraging people to enjoy winter both outside and in.
Friday is “Winter Fun Day” at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington.
Families came to hike the trails, snowshoe and play some outdoor games.
But there were also options for people who did not want to brave the cold and ice.
“We hope people will be outdoors doing things, but we also plan a lot of indoor activities for families who are cold or, in this case, escaping the icy trails that we have this year,” said park ranger Judy Geck.
Those activities included games, a scavenger hunt, movies and crafts.