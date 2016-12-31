Bartz Brothers Sculpt Snow Fish For Clean Drinking Water

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Twin Cities brothers with a knack for sculpting are revealing their latest work of frozen art.
Meet Finnegan, the 22-foot tall snow fish. Austin, Trevor and Connor Bartz of New Brighton spent 350 hours creating him.
This is the sixth snow sculpture the brothers have created over the past few years.
But for them, it’s more than just a hobby. They’re using their talent to raise money for clean water in Malawi, Africa.
“It’s important because that country needs water and we want to make our water help others through their water,” Austin Bartz said.
The brothers started collecting the snow for their sculpture on Thanksgiving.
They say Finnegan the fish weighs about 200,000 pounds.
