Bears’ LB McPhee Out For Finale Vs. Vikings

December 31, 2016 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago linebacker Pernell McPhee will miss the Bears’ season-finale Sunday at Minnesota because of a shoulder injury.

McPhee, who has four sacks in nine games, sat out practices all week and did not travel with the team on Saturday. He missed the first six games following offseason knee surgery.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is doubtful because of a concussion, and Willie Young is questionable because of a knee injury.

Chicago is last in the NFC North at 3-12.

