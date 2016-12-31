Officer Fatally Shoots Man At Mankato Hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police officer shot and killed a man early Saturday morning at a Mankato hotel.
City officials say a Mankato police officer responded to the Country Inn and Suites on the 1900 block of Premier Drive just after 4 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.
The officer had a physical altercation with a man at the scene and fatally shot him, according to officials.
The name of the officer and the man who was killed have not been released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.
