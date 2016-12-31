Mike’s Mix: Sparkling Wine Cocktails For The New Year

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he rings in the new year with a duo of delicious sparkling wine cocktails at St. Genevieve.

New Year’s Punch

6 oz apple brandy (we used Tattersall Pommeau)

1 ½ oz orange liqueur (we used Tattersall Orange Crema)

3 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz rich simple syrup (2 parts sugar, 1 part water)

1 bottle dry sparkling wine (we used Bechtold Cremant d’Alsace)

Instructions:

In order, combine all ingredients in a large punch bowl. Stir gently to combine. Serves six to eight people.

Pineapple Mimosa

5 oz sparkling wine (we used Mercat Cava Brut Nature NV)

½ oz pineapple syrup*

Bittercube Bolivar Bitters

*To make pineapple syrup, combine in a blender:

1 pineapple (trimmed and cubed)

4 cups sugar

2 cups water

Purée (in batches if necessary) until smooth. Strain and stir. Add a pinch of salt. If desired you may also add 1½ tsp citric acid.

The syrup can be used right away, but you may wish to refrigerate it overnight, and then give it one more strain to remove most of the pulp. Will keep for several weeks; or, add some vodka to it and keep it for up to a month.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a champagne flute or wine glass.

St. Genevieve is a “buvette,” or French bar where drinks and refreshments are sold. The focus is on Champagne and other French sparkling wines, along with Parisian small plates, mains, and pastries.