Roasted Cauliflower Recipe From Cedar + Stone’s Chef Everton Clarke

Ingredients:
3 oz. sweet potato puree
5 oz. cauliflower (roasted)
2 oz. pistachio vinaigrette
1 oz. shaved parmesan
2 oz. Terra chips
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 oz. minced garlic
1 oz. herb butter
Method:
In a medium sauté pan over medium high heat, sauté cauliflower until hot. Add garlic and continue to sauté. Melt in herb butter, and pistachio vinaigrette and remove from heat.
Pick Up:
Ladle sweet potato puree into bottom of speckled white bowl. Using tongs, place cauliflower and pistachios in center of bowl. Garnish with shaved parmesan and rutabaga chips.
Allergen Details:
Milk ,Tree Nuts
Intolerance Details:
Lactose