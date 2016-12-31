2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

Roasted Cauliflower Recipe From Cedar + Stone’s Chef Everton Clarke

December 31, 2016 8:38 AM

Ingredients:

3 oz. sweet potato puree
5 oz. cauliflower (roasted)
2 oz. pistachio vinaigrette
1 oz. shaved parmesan
2 oz. Terra chips
Salt and black pepper to taste
1 oz. minced garlic
1 oz. herb butter

Method:

In a medium sauté pan over medium high heat, sauté cauliflower until hot. Add garlic and continue to sauté. Melt in herb butter, and pistachio vinaigrette and remove from heat.

Pick Up:

Ladle sweet potato puree into bottom of speckled white bowl. Using tongs, place cauliflower and pistachios in center of bowl. Garnish with shaved parmesan and rutabaga chips.

Allergen Details:
Milk ,Tree Nuts

Intolerance Details:
Lactose

