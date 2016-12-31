St. Paul PD: Officer, Robbery Suspect Sideswiped By Possible DWI Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected drunk driver sideswiped a St. Paul police officer and a robbery suspect Friday night.
Police say an officer had responded to a report of a robbery near Selby Avenue and Avon Street at about 8:30 p.m.
The officer had detained a suspect on the street near St. Albans Street and Selby Avenue when a passing car sideswiped both of them.
The woman behind the wheel kept driving, but was stopped soon after by another officer. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The officer and the robbery suspect were both unharmed, but were taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation.
