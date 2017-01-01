4 Things To Know: New Year’s Eve, Shooting In Istanbul, William Christopher Dead & More

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

January 1, 2017 9:24 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the beginning of 2017 to the final celebrity death of 2016, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 1, 2017.

Manhunt Underway In Istanbul For Nightclub Shooting Suspect

A manhunt is underway in Turkey for the gunman who shot and killed dozens at a nightclub in Istanbul.

At least 39 people were killed, and 70 people were injured.

Authorities said the shooter was reportedly dressed like Santa Claus.

The attack is being called an act of terror.

Just three weeks ago, 44 people were killed in a double bomb attack outside an Istanbul soccer stadium.

Trump: No Computer Is Safe

President-elect Donald Trump says “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private.

He made the statement during his annual New Year’s Eve bash.

Trump rarely uses email or computers despite his frequent tweeting. He has repeatedly denied allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the presidential election through hacking.

M*A*S*H Star, William Christopher, Dead At 84

William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “MASH,” has died,

CBS Los Angeles reported Christopher died at his home in Pasadena after a battle with lung cancer Saturday.

Throughout his acting career, Christopher appeared in more than 200 episodes of MASH.

Christopher was also well-known for his work with the autism community.

He was 84 years old.

Happy New Year!

More than 2 million people packed Times Square to ring in 2017.

That crowd, along with confetti and fireworks, left a big mess to clean up, and crews were on it just minutes after the ball dropped.

Last year, they picked up 44 tons of debris.

