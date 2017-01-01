Police Chase, Stand-Off Follows Carjacking In South St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the east metro had some tense moments after a carjacking lead to a chase and stand-off Saturday evening.
According to South St. Paul police, around 6:30 p.m. a woman reported two men armed with guns had forced her from her car.
A few minutes later, an officer located the stolen car traveling near Babcock Trail and 50th Street East in Inver Grove Heights. Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled.
The pursuit traveled through Inver Grove Heights, St. Paul, Mendota Heights, West St. Paul and ended in South St. Paul on the 500 block of 1st Avenue South when the suspect collided with a South St. Paul squad car.
Police said after the crash, the suspects abandoned the car and fled on foot.
Witnesses told police the suspects then entered a home on the 400 block of Camber Avenue.
Officers surrounded the residence and began to attempted to convince the suspects to surrender. After several hours, one suspect and the residents of the home left without incident. One suspect refused to leave, and police were foreced to enter and apprehend him.
All suspects were taken into custody. No one was injured in the stand-off.