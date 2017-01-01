2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

1 Dead In Cook County Snowmobile Accident

January 1, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous, Cook County, Grand Marais

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Grand Marais man died following a snowmobile accident Saturday evening.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. 22-year-old Wayne Gunnar Anderson was snowmobiling with a friend when he was separated from his snowmobile on County Road 8, just north of Grand Marais.

After coming off his snowmobile, Anderson was struck by his friend.

Upon arrival, deputies initiated CPR and transported Anderson to North Shore Health.

He was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

