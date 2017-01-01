Protesters Rappel Down Anti-DAPL Banner At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A group of protesters have rappelled down a banner declaring anit-Dakota Access Pipeline messaging at U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Minneapolis police.
According to photos from the game, the banner, stating “DIVEST #NoDAPL,” was hung from a beam inside the stadium.
WCCO was informed that security cleared out several rows underneath the banner in case the protesters fall.
U.S. Bank Stadium released a SMG statement saying two people “climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss.”
The message said they immediately called Minneapolis police and fire departments, and began clearing seats. “We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely.”
Police said they are waiting until the stadium empties after the game to deal with the protesters as to avoid a public confrontation. Just before two, firefighters were traveling up the beam the banner was on.
One of the climbers is confirmed as Karl Zimmerman from South Minneapolis.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com, we will update the story as details become available.
One Comment
How did they get a banner in let lone get up on her Beam? Where is the security?
Looooooool. Kudos to these dopey hippies for ruining a sportsball game.
Excellent, send Kroll up there after them. Bless their hearts, what wonderful people. US Bank, what a ass.
Right Allen. They should just let anyone with an ax to grind crawl all over the stadium like feral monkeys.
Heads should roll. Somebody let these turds get this stuff past security.
CCO, forget the protestors. Vikes are winning and THAT should be the headline.