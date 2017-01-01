Protesters Rappel Down Anti-DAPL Banner At U.S. Bank Stadium

2016 In Review: Notable Deaths | Local: News, Viral & Sports | National: News, Sports, Entertainment & Viral

January 1, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A group of protesters have rappelled down a banner declaring anit-Dakota Access Pipeline messaging at U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Minneapolis police.

According to photos from the game, the banner, stating “DIVEST #NoDAPL,” was hung from a beam inside the stadium.

WCCO was informed that security cleared out several rows underneath the banner in case the protesters fall.

U.S. Bank Stadium released a SMG statement saying two people “climbed over a guard rail to access the ridge truss.”

The message said they immediately called Minneapolis police and fire departments, and began clearing seats. “We are working with all stadium partners, and our primary focus is on the safety of the fans and these two individuals. Officials are actively working to get them down safely.”

Police said they are waiting until the stadium empties after the game to deal with the protesters as to avoid a public confrontation. Just before two, firefighters were traveling up the beam the banner was on.

One of the climbers is confirmed as Karl Zimmerman from South Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com, we will update the story as details become available.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robt V (@Robt_VC) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    How did they get a banner in let lone get up on her Beam? Where is the security?

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. New John J. Johnson (@RobRRobertson) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Looooooool. Kudos to these dopey hippies for ruining a sportsball game.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Allen Ruehmann says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Excellent, send Kroll up there after them. Bless their hearts, what wonderful people. US Bank, what a ass.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Scott Seekor (@ScottSeekor) says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Right Allen. They should just let anyone with an ax to grind crawl all over the stadium like feral monkeys.

      Reply | Report comment
  4. Pizzed Doff (@PizzedD) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Heads should roll. Somebody let these turds get this stuff past security.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Pizzed Doff (@PizzedD) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    CCO, forget the protestors. Vikes are winning and THAT should be the headline.

    Reply | Report comment

