4 Things To Know: Istanbul Terror Attack, Trump Briefings & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From another attack in Turkey to Donald Trump intelligence briefings, here are the four stories to know from Monday, Jan. 2.

Turkey Attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the nightclub attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people. Turkish police have detained eight people in connection with the shooting. But authorities are still looking for the gunman. About 600 people were at the club for a New Year’s Eve party when the shooter opened fire. Seventy others were hurt, including at least one American.

Trump Briefings

President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed by intelligence officials this week on links between Russia and cyberattacks aimed at interfering with the election. During his annual New Years Eve bash — Trump says he’s still not convinced Russia is responsible. He claims to have inside information about the allegations and promises to share it this week.

Rose Parade Security

Security is heightened ahead of today’s annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. It’s traditionally held on New Year’s Day, except when the holiday falls on a Sunday. Police set up barriers and closed roads along the parade’s 5 and a half mile route. About 700,000 people are expected to attend.

Mariah Carey’s NYE Fiasco

Dick Clark Productions is firing back against Mariah Carey’s claim it sabotaged her live performance on New Year’s Eve. Carey stumbled through her song as she performed in Times Square. In an interview, she said Dick Clark Productions “set her up to fail.” The company calls the claim “absurd.”